SIOUX CITY -- "Tune" in for a day of music during two dance lessons Wednesday at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
At 10 a.m., younger kids will learn what Lewis and Clark and their soldiers did for entertainment during their two-year expedition. According to archived journals, they spent their nights with plenty of music. Kids will listen to possible tunes from the trail.
At 11 a.m., older kids will find our about the instruments the soldiers used during the expedition as well as some popular river tunes from the early 1800s. Then, kids will learn the steps to an Irish jig.
"We know that the soldiers loved to dance and listen to music," education coordinator Sara Olson said.
Kids should wear tennis shoes and be ready to dance. Admission will be free.