'Killer Queen - A Tribute to Queen' to rock out at the Orpheum

SIOUX CITY -- "Killer Queen - A Tribute to Queen," featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, is coming for a performance at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Oct.15.

"Killer Queen" -- which performs music made popular by the legendary rock group Queen -- first started public shows at London University. In 2016, they began performing in the United States.

Since then, "Killer Queen" has headline arena show in the U.S. as well as Great Britain.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at OrpheumLive.com or at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office.