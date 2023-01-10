 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

'Killer Queen - A Tribute to Queen' to rock out at the Orpheum

  • 0
killer queen
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- "Killer Queen - A Tribute to Queen," featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, is coming for a performance at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Oct.15.

"Killer Queen" -- which performs music made popular by the legendary rock group Queen -- first started public shows at London University. In 2016, they began performing in the United States.

Since then, "Killer Queen" has headline arena show in the U.S. as well as Great Britain.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at OrpheumLive.com or at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tony's Pizza in Sioux City set to close on Sunday

Tony's Pizza in Sioux City set to close on Sunday

"We leave Tony's Pizza appreciating everyone that supported us and loved our pizza," a recent post from the restaurant said. A past contender in the Weekender's Siouxland's Choice Awards, Tony's Pizza had recently expanded to include more options.

Watch Now: Related Video

California grapples with catastrophic flooding after severe storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News