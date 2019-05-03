WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Rep. Steve King (R - Kiron) announced Friday that a Crawford County high school student has been selected the 2019 winner of the Congressional Art Competition in Iowa's 4th Congressional District.
Elise Masters, a student at Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove Community School District, won the competition for a work entitled "Farm Food Chain."
Masters' art will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol.
"We have an abundance of talented young artists in Iowa's 4th District and I appreciate the efforts of everyone who entered the Congressional Art Competition," King said. "(Masters) produced a terrific piece that is visually appealing and representative of the importance of agriculture to our district."
"I congratulate Elise for her achievement," King continued. "I look forward to seeing 'Farm Food Chain' on display in the Capitol."