SIOUX CITY -- Due to an unforeseen conflict, the "King of the Cage" event, scheduled for Aug. 24 at the Tyson Events Center, will be rescheduled for a date to be announced.
Refunds will be available for the event at the point of purchase.
Those who made a credit card purchase through an authorized channel (Primebank box office, TysonCenter.com or 855-333-3771) will be refunded automatically to the card used to make the original purchase.
Those who have made a purchase through a participating fighter or gym may claim their refund via the fighter or gym.
Patrons with questions regarding refunds can contact the Tyson Events Center Box Office, during business hours at 712-279-4850, extension 6.