SIOUX CITY -- King of the Cage (KOTC) will be making its Tyson Events Center with a nationally-televised event Aug. 24.
Kyle "The Dude" Angerman, of Des Moines, will be pitted against Frank "The Nightmare" Schuman, of Lac Du Flambeau, Wisconsin, for the vacant KOTC Welterweight World Title.
In addition, current KOTC Atomweight World Title holder Jame Hinshaw, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, will face off against Grace "Thai Kitten" Cleveland, of Littleton, Colo.
Also featured on the 12-fight card will be Israel Padilla and Drako Rodriguez.
The event will be broadcast in more than 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV.
Reserve seating and ringside tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office or online at TysonCenter.com.