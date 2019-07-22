KINGSLEY, Iowa -- A Kingsley, Iowa girl was selected as the 2019 Iowa Preteen National Teenager, July 14, in Papillion, Neb., by America's National Teenager Scholarship Organization.
Vanessa Koelling is a dancer and musician who is a member of her school's yearbook staff. She will be representing Iowa for the next year, speaking to groups on the importance of academic achievements and staying involved in the community.
America's National Teenage Scholarship Organization (ANTSO) recognized young women for academic achievement, school and community involvement, communication and leadership skills, and individuality. The goal of the program is to build self-confidence and reward young women for their scholastic and community achievements.
Koelling, the daughter of Drs. Karl and Sara Koelling, will be going to the national competitions in November where she'll compete for college scholarships in Tampa, Florida.