Kingsley, Iowa power restored, temporary shelter in Pierson closed

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa -- A temporary shelter to house Plymouth County residents impacted by Wednesday night storms was closed at 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Woodbury County Emergency Management's Kim Wilson.

The shelter had been set up at the Kingsley-Pierson Middle School after the storm downed powerlines in Kingsley, leaving many households without electricity.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said power in Kingsley has been restored. Access to Kingsley is also being allowed on Thursday. Nonresidents had not been allowed into the city during Wednesday night's storms. 

