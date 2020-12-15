 Skip to main content
KISS 2020 Goodbye to bring virtual New Year's Eve concert, live form Dubai
SIOUX CITY -- The legendary rock group KISS will be performing a virtual New Year's Eve concert, live from Dubai, on Dec. 31.

Ticket packages for devices are now available at TysonCenter.com. Enjoy KISS from your desktop, mobile or streaming device. A standard package includes one replay over a 24-hour period and a deluxe package includes unlimited replays over a 72-hour period.

Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, the multi-platinum selling ban KISS's "KISS 2020 Goodbye Live from Atlantis Dubai" will rock out 2020 while rolling in 2021.

