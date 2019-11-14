KISS bringing its 'End of the Road' tour to Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- Rock and roll legends KISS will be bringing their "End of the Road" tour to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, on Feb. 21, 2020.
Known for their trademark larger-than-life performances, KISS has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. Their "End of the Road" tour is slated to close in New York on July 21, 2021.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at the Primebank box office, online at TysonCenter.com, or 855-333-8771.
+58
+58
+58
+58
+58
Jerry's Pizza
Jerry's Pizza
Marto Brewing
Marto Brewing
Bootleggers
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
Powwow Food
Food Sharkeys Pizzeria & Grill
Food Sharkys Pizzeria & Grill
Book Club Recipe
Hard Rock Wine Bar
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
Bob Roe's
Bob Roe
Bodega 401
Bodega 401
Food Snack
Food Snack
Election pizza
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Catalanos Wood-Fired Pizzas
Junkyard Pub 'n Grub
Buffalo Alice jumbo pizza
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Casey's General Store in Merrill
El Fredo Pizza
El Fredo Pizza
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today