KISS bringing its 'End of the Road' tour to Tyson Events Center
KISS bringing its 'End of the Road' tour to Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- Rock and roll legends KISS will be bringing their "End of the Road" tour to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, on Feb. 21, 2020.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life performances, KISS has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. Their "End of the Road" tour is slated to close in New York on July 21, 2021.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at the Primebank box office, online at TysonCenter.com, or 855-333-8771.

