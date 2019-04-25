SIOUX CITY -- Local broadcaster KTIV has announced it will add two new multicast channels to the station's over-the-air signal.
Court TV Network (KTIV 4.4) and Ion Television (KTIV 4.5) will be added starting May 1, according to a news release from the station.
Over-the-air viewers using an antenna will need to re-scan their televisions after 10 a.m. May 1 due to the changes in the signal. Cable, satellite or streaming customers will not be affected.
KTIV broadcasts the NBC network on its main channel, KTIV 4.1. It also carries the CW Network (KTIV 4.2) and Me-TV (KTIV 4.3.) The station is owned by Quincy Media, Inc. of Quincy, Illinois.