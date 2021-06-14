L.O.L. Surprise! Concert Tour coming to Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre

SIOUX CITY -- Fans of the global sensation L.O.L. Surprise! will be able to rock out with their favorite characters during a "L.O.L. Surprise! Live -- Calling All B.B.'s" hologram concert on Nov. 21 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Featuring such favorite characters as Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Neonlicious and Swag, L.O.L. Surprise! is known for its innovative production values. Using groundbreaking hologram technology, the beloved characters will sing, dance and come to life for the live audience.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, by calling 7812-279-4850 or by visiting OrpheumLive.com.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
