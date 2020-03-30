LAMB Arts Regional Theatre cancels remainder of season, due to COVID-19 concerns

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

"It is with regret and in an effort to ensure the safety of our audience, patrons, actors and volunteers that we are suspending 'Outside Mullingar' (which was to be performed in May) and 'Disaster, The Musical' (slated for June)," managing artistic director Russell Wooley said in a statement. "Our 41st season will open in September, as scheduled."