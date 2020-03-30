You are the owner of this article.
LAMB Arts Regional Theatre cancels remainder of season, due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY -- LAMB Arts Regional Theatre has suspended the last two productions of the nonprofit theater's 40th season, due to COVID-19 concerns.

"It is with regret and in an effort to ensure the safety of our audience, patrons, actors and volunteers that we are suspending 'Outside Mullingar' (which was to be performed in May) and 'Disaster, The Musical' (slated for June)," managing artistic director Russell Wooley said in a statement. "Our 41st season will open in September, as scheduled."

Audience members with shows remaining on their 40th season ticket can contact Lindsay.lambarts@gmail.com for more information.  

