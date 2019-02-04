SIOUX CITY -- Lamb Arts Regional Theatre will be presenting a "Backwards Broadway" fundraiser at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Blvd.
A fundraiser to benefit renovations at Lamb's future home in the historic 625 Douglas St. building, the evening will begin with hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar plus unique musical entertainment.
According to Lamb CEO Diana Wooley, "Backwards Broadway" will have talented performers doing out-of-the-ordinary musical numbers.
"For example, a middle school girl would sing 'If I Were a Rich Man' from 'Fiddler on the roof' or an older man would sing 'I Feel Pretty' from 'West Side Story.'"
The Sioux City Journal's Bruce Miller and Morningside College's Dave Madsen will emcee a live auction that will include an Omaha getaway package, tickets to "Come From Away" on Broadway as well as other theater-related items. All donations to Lamb will be doubled thanks to a $250,000 challenge grant form the Gilchrist Foundation.
Tickets for "Backwards Broadway" are $75 a piece and available by calling Lamb's box office at 712-255-9536.
Lamb Arts Regional Theatre is a 301(c)3 nonprofit organization, dedicated to enriching the arts in Siouxland through performance and education.