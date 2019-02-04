Try 1 month for 99¢
Diana Wooley

LAMB Arts Regional Theatre's Diana Wooley said Poetry Out Loud programs help teenagers develop public speaking and critical thinking skills that will last a lifetime.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Lamb Arts Regional Theatre will be presenting a "Backwards Broadway" fundraiser at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Blvd.

A fundraiser to benefit renovations at Lamb's future home in the historic 625 Douglas St. building, the evening will begin with hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar plus unique musical entertainment.

According to Lamb CEO Diana Wooley, "Backwards Broadway" will have talented performers doing out-of-the-ordinary musical numbers.

"For example, a middle school girl would sing 'If I Were a Rich Man' from 'Fiddler on the roof' or an older man would sing 'I Feel Pretty' from 'West Side Story.'"

The Sioux City Journal's Bruce Miller and Morningside College's Dave Madsen will emcee a live auction that will include an Omaha getaway package, tickets to "Come From Away" on Broadway as well as other theater-related items. All donations to Lamb will be doubled thanks to a $250,000 challenge grant form the Gilchrist Foundation.

Tickets for "Backwards Broadway" are $75 a piece and available by calling Lamb's box office at 712-255-9536.

Lamb Arts Regional Theatre is a 301(c)3 nonprofit organization, dedicated to enriching the arts in Siouxland through performance and education.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Food and Lifestyles reporter

Load comments