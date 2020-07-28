LAMB Theatre announced its third $250,000 Gilchrist matching grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- LAMB Theatre announced that it had received a third $250,000 matching grant from the Gilchrist Foundation in order to restore Sioux City's first auditorium into a new home for the theater.

The site, located at 625 Douglas St., was also home to KCAU-TV for more than 50 years.

"To say that we are thrilled to receive this Gilchrist matching grant does not adequately express our thankfulness," LAMB Theatre executive director Diana Wooley said in statement. "Our patrons, friends, former students and families love the matching grant as it doubles what they are able to give."

The Gilchrist Foundation Matching Grant runs through May 25, 2021.

The 625 Douglas project has previously received grants from Missouri River Historical Development, a $800,000 tax credits and two Gilchrist Foundation Matching Grants. It is currently in the process of obtaining state historic tax credits.

In June, LAMB announced its first naming gift, The Margaret Ann Martin Everist Hall within the space.

LAMB Theatre is currently accepting donations for the 625 Douglas Project, with a projected opening date for the restored building of Fall 2022.

