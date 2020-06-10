LAMB Theatre announces first naming gift for new theater

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- LAMB Theatre has announced the first naming gift for its 625 Douglas project that will restore Sioux City's first auditorium into a new home for live theater.

The gift will go towards creating the Margaret Ann Everist Hall with the space.

"We are excited and honored that the Margaret Ann Martin Everist Foundation named LAMB Theatre the recipient of its 2020 grant," LAMB executive director Diana Wooley said. "It's especially thrilling to know that this important section of our new theater will honor the memory of Siouxland's will-known philanthropist and lover of the arts, Margaret Ann Martin Everist."

The Margaret Ann Martin Everist Hall will be a 950-square-foot room able to accommodate rehearsals, large meetings, receptions and seated events for approximately 50 people. Through the use of a movable wall, the Margaret Ann Martin Everist Hall can be opened up as an extension of the new grand lobby.

The 625 Douglas project has previously received grants from Missouri Rover Historical Development, a Grayfield tax credit, two Gilchrist Foundation Matching Grants and is currently in the process of obtaining state historic tax credits.

LAMB Theatre has proposed Fall 2022 for the projected opening of its restored building.

