LAMB Theatre received $500,000 gift for 625 Douglas Project
SIOUX CITY -- LAMB Theatre announced Tuesday that it had received $500,000 from the Bluestem Fund. This gift will go towards The 625 Douglas Project, which will restore Sioux City's first auditorium into a new LAMB Theatre.

The building is slated to open towards the end of 2022.

"This gift comes at exactly the right time and is a tremendous boost and huge endorsement of this very exciting project," said executive director Diana Wooley. "Thanks so much to the Bluestem Fund for your belief in the importance of the 625 Douglas Project."

Prior to this gift, the nonprofit theater had received several grants including the Margaret Ann Martin Everist Hall, Grayfield tax credit, Missouri River Historic Development (MRHD) and Gilchrist Matching Grants. It is also currently in the process of obtaining state historic tax credits.

Diana Wooley

Wooley

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Lamb Theatre logo
Provided
