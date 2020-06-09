Late afternoon showers and gusty winds in Tuesday's forecast for Sioux City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The steamy days will be leaving Siouxland by mid-afternoon Tuesday, to be replaced by rain showers, thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 30 mph.

"Sioux City has been quite windy over the past few days but those winds have been from the south," Lance VandenBoogart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "However, this new weather system will be bringing winds from the northwest."

That will keep Sioux City's daytime high from going much above the low 80s on Tuesday. The overnight low will touch down at 56.

VandenBoogart said rain accumulations will likely be around the one-half inch range, though other parts may see more precipitation. It will be mostly out of the area by midday on Wednesday.

After that, expect plenty of sunny skies and near-normal temps.

"Wednesday will feel a bit cool, with a 75 degree high," VandenBoogart said. "The forecast for Thursday and Friday will be for highs in the low-to-mid 80s."

