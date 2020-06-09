LaunchPAD Children's Museum will reopen on July 1

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- LaunchPAD Children's Museum will be reopening its doors on July 1. The popular family-friendly facilities at 623 Pearl St. had been closed since March due to concerns over novel coronavirus.

LaunchPAD is asking guests to reserve a time slot at their website, Launchpadmuseum.com, in advance of their visit.

Support for low income families is still available through their sponsored membership program. These families are asked to stop into the museum in-person to apply.

LaunchPAD’s in-person camps will begin on July 6. Camp sessions will be limited to 10 children per session. Camps will be broken into age groups of 4-6 and 7-10. The cost is $70 per camp. Registration through their website will be available June 15.

While LaunchPAD is excited to welcome guests back into the museum, there are several procedures that have been put in place for the health and safety of their guests and staff.

Temperatures will be taken with non-contact thermometers before entry. LaunchPAD reserves the right to refuse admission to guests with a fever. Please keep your child home if you or your child are experiencing any symptoms of sickness.