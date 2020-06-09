LaunchPAD Children's Museum will reopen on July 1

SIOUX CITY -- LaunchPAD Children's Museum will be reopening its doors on July 1. The popular family-friendly facilities at 623 Pearl St. had been closed since March due to concerns over novel coronavirus.
LaunchPAD is asking guests to reserve a time slot at their website, Launchpadmuseum.com, in advance of their visit.
Support for low income families is still available through their sponsored membership program. These families are asked to stop into the museum in-person to apply.
LaunchPAD’s in-person camps will begin on July 6. Camp sessions will be limited to 10 children per session. Camps will be broken into age groups of 4-6 and 7-10. The cost is $70 per camp. Registration through their website will be available June 15.
While LaunchPAD is excited to welcome guests back into the museum, there are several procedures that have been put in place for the health and safety of their guests and staff.
Temperatures will be taken with non-contact thermometers before entry. LaunchPAD reserves the right to refuse admission to guests with a fever. Please keep your child home if you or your child are experiencing any symptoms of sickness.
Masks will not be required but encouraged for adults and children over the age of 3. Staff will be wearing masks.
Staff will be wiping down surfaces with approved disinfectant during open hours. During the closed time periods, the museum will be sanitized with spray disinfectant using a fogging machine.
“As always, the health and safety of our guests and children is our number one priority," executive director Rouleen Gartner said. We will continue to strive to create the best atmosphere for play and discovery. We don’t want to change things for the kids too much, so LaunchPAD will do our best to make these adjustments without altering their ability to learn and play.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.