Le Mars Art Center to encourage people to 'chalk your walk'

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Le Mars Art Center is inviting kids and adults to "chalk your walk" from April 16 - 18.

This is a way for people to draw inspiring art or write encouraging messages on and driveways and sidewalks of residences and businesses.

The Le Mars Art Center, 200 Central Ave. S.E., will have free chalk available for pickup from 4 to 6 p.m. April 15, and 9 to 11 a.m. April 16.

Then, from April 16 - 18, people can go outside, drive around, take a walk and admire the creative artistry of all of their neighbors.

