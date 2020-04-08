You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Le Mars Art Center to encourage people to 'chalk your walk'
View Comments

Le Mars Art Center to encourage people to 'chalk your walk'

Outside with Le Mars Art Center's Annie Laursen

A Storm Lake native, Annie Laursen became the Le Mars Art Center's program director in early November.

 Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Le Mars Art Center is inviting kids and adults to "chalk your walk" from April 16 - 18.

This is a way for people to draw inspiring art or write encouraging messages on and driveways and sidewalks of residences and businesses.

The Le Mars Art Center, 200 Central Ave. S.E., will have free chalk available for pickup from 4 to 6 p.m. April 15, and 9 to 11 a.m. April 16.

Then, from April 16 - 18, people can go outside, drive around, take a walk and admire the creative artistry of all of their neighbors.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News