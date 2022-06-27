Le Mars man sentenced to federal prison for gun crimes

SIOUX CITY -- A Le Mars man who illegally possessed firearms, stored them for a convicted felon, and provided a false statement to a firearms dealer was sentence, June 24, to more than three years in federal prison.

Jason Blau, 46, pled guilty to being a drug user in possession of firearms and providing a false statement to a federal firearms dealer.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Blau's home in January 2021. They seized drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, thousands of rounds of ammunition and 17 guns, including rifles shotguns and handguns.

Blau had obtained and stored guns and ammunition from Robert Hansen, a convicted felon. Blau had previously purchased (with a false statement) two AR-15 rifles for Hansen, who was prohibited due to criminal history.

U.S. District Court Judge Leonard T. Strand sentenced Blau to 45 months in federal prison in which he must three years before being released.

