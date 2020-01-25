Leadership Dakota County aims to raise $25,000 for Freedom Park Interpretive Center

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Alumni members of Leadership Dakota County announced this evening at the South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Banquet that they are dedicated to raising $250,000 to support Siouxland Freedom Park’s Interpretive Center.

The group’s goal is to raise the funds by Veterans Day 2020.

Siouxland Freedom Park’s Interpretive Center is under construction on the grounds of Siouxland Freedom Park, located at 1801 Veterans Dr., South Sioux City. The building's shell was complete two years ago, but the interior remains unfinished.

Siouxland Freedom Park is home to the only half-scale exact replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial located in Washington, D.C. The park is also the backdrop for special events and observances featuring veterans.

The interior of the Interpretive Center is hoped to begin by 2021, if not sooner, according to a press release.

The Siouxland Interpretive Center will feature displays and state-of-the-art electronic exhibits showcasing veterans and the sacrifices so many have made.

Members of the public are welcome to text THEYGAVE to 44321 to donate to this cause today.

A Korean War Memorial is also in the works for the park, with further additions planned in the future.

