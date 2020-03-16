You are the owner of this article.
League of Women Voters' March Legislative Town Hall canceled
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City chapter of the League of Women Voters has cancelled its Legislative Town Hall that was set for March 28 at the Sioux City Public Museum.  

According to event organizers, the decision to cancel was based on guidance from the Center for Disease Control, the Iowa Department of Health, and Siouxland Community Health Department.

The League of Women Voters of Sioux City is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. 

