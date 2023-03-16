SIOUX CITY — The League of Women Voters, Inclusive Sioux City and Siouxland Cares will be presenting the final Legislative Town Hall of the season from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 25 at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

The public is invited to attend and share their concerns with Siouxland area legislators while they discuss priorities for the year.

The event will be livestreamed at the League of Women Voters Facebook page. Questions may be posted in advance on Facebook or emailed to LWVSiouxCity@gmail.com.