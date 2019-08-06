{{featured_button_text}}
sweet
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The legendary rock band Sweet will appear in concert Oct. 5 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

Rising to fame in the 1970s with such hits as "Fox on the Run," "Ballroom Blitz," and "Love is Like Oxygen," Sweet has sold more than 55 million albums.

The band scored a comeback in 2017 when "Fox on the Run" was featured in the movie, "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2."

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Rock Show, and online at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.  

All Anthem events are for audiences 21 and older.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments