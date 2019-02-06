SIOUX CITY -- A legendary social justice advocate will be the keynote speaker of Sioux City's NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner at 7 p.m. Feb. 16, at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.
A.P. Tureaud, who integrated Louisiana State University in 1953, will discuss the theme "Defeat Hate," through the lens of his own history as well as that of his father. A.P. Tureaud Sr. was the Louisiana NAACP legal counsel in the Civil Rights Era, who worked with future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, among others, on historically significant civil rights initiative.
In addition, winning art exhibits from the annual Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. art contest, open to all Siouxland K - 12 students, will be on display.
The local NAACP chapter's major fundraiser of the year, the Freedom Fund Dinner provides scholarships, underwrites Martin Luther King Day and Juneteenth activities as well as other activities throughout the year.
Tickets for the dinner are $50 per person.
Prior to the dinner, Tureaud will be addressing students at all three Sioux City high schools on Feb. 15. In addition, he will be a part of a program with Sioux City human rights advocate Richard Hayes at 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
For ticket information or people wanting to become a member of Sioux City's NAACP can call 712-258-6344.