Leif Erikson pool to open Saturday, other public pools will open June 11

SIOUX CITY --Leif Erikson will be the first of the city pools to open for the season Saturday.

The hours of the 1100 31st St. pool will be from 1 to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

The Riverside Aquatic Center which, due to an ongoing maintenance issues, has had to push back its opening date to June 11, according to Sioux City Parks and Recreation.

The hours for the 1301 Riverside Blvd. pool will be from 1 to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Lewis swimming pool will also open on June 11. The 1621 Sioux Trail pool will open form 1 to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Admission for the Leif Erikson and Lewis pools are $3 for children and $4 for adults. The Riverside pool admission is $4 for children and $5 for adults. Assistance for low income families is available.

For more information on qualification requirements or swimming lessons, go to siouxcityparksandrec.com and click on the Polls tab.

