LFA 147 lightweight fighting showdown coming to WinnaVegas

SLOAN, Iowa -- Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) will be returning to Iowa with LFA 147, an explosive lightweight showdown taking place at WinnaVegas Casino Resort on Nov. 18.

LFA's main event will feature a fight between Brazilian standouts Junior "The Fortaleza Kid" Melo and Melquizael "Melk" Costa. 

The entire main card will be available worldwide on UFC FIGHT PASS on the evening of the event.

LFA 147 will also feature an explosive women's flyweight showdown between Helen Peralta and Aline Periera, two of the division's most accomplished strikers.

Tickets for LFA 147 are now on sale at Tix.com.

