Library adds downtown option to curbside pickup service

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Library has added a contact-less curbside pickup service to its 529 Pierce St. location This option is already available at the library's Perry Creek branch.

Appointments are available Monday through Thursday at the downtown Aalfs Library; and from Monday through Saturday at the Perry Creek Library, 2912 Hamilton Blvd.

Specify either of these locations in the library's online catalog when placing items on hold to pick them us using the curbside service. Library staff will contact you to schedule a pickup appointment or you may call the Library to schedule a pickup after receiving notification that your materials are at your preferred location.

"The service has been very popular for our patrons who want to minimize interactions during the pandemic," circulation services manager Marla Kerr said. "We are glad to extend the convenience and service to our downtown location."

All circulating items are placed in quarantine before their next check out to ensure the health and safety of patrons.

For questions about contact-less curbside pickup and to inquire about available appointments, call the Library at 712-255-2933 (ext. 2211) for the Aalfs Downtown location; or 712-255-2926 for the Perry Creek Branch Library; or email curbside@siouxcitylibrary.org.

