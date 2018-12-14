SIOUX CITY -- If you like sunny skies and daytime highs at least 10 degrees above normal, get used to it.
That's the forecast for Siouxland for the next seven days, according to Brad Temeyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"Sioux City will see plenty of sun as well as highs in the low-to-mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper teens" he said. "The average high in Sioux City should be around 32 degrees and the low should be bottoming out at 13 above."
On Friday, Sioux City will have sunny skies and a high of 41. Saturday is looking even better. Sunny skies will heat things up and the high will hit 47 during the afternoon hours.
Temeyer said this mild-for-December weather is the result of a jet stream that isn't moving anytime soon.
"Enjoy it while you can," he suggested.
So, will we be breaking any records? Temeyer said it won't even be close.
"Sioux City's record high on Friday was 59 in 1998," he said. "The record low was 22 below zero in 1901."