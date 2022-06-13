 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live production of 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' coming to the Orpheum

a charlie brown christmas
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Just in time for the holiday season, the Peanuts gang will be coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Dec. 6 with "A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage."

Produced by Gershwin Entertainment, "A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage" is a fresh take on Charles M. Schulz's Emmy and Peabody Award-winning story.

The live on-stage adaptation of the classic animated special brings all of your favorite characters -- as well as the unforgettable Vince Guaraldi musical score - to life.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at OrpheumLive.com or at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

  

