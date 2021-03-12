Local history through the eyes of 4th graders now at the Museum

SIOUX CITY -- Models and posters of local historic landmarks, people and events are being showcased in the 30th annual Sioux City History Projects exhibit at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St., from now until May 8.

After studying local history, 746 students from 13 participating schools created projects on Sioux City's past and present. Projects chosen to be displayed were evaluated based on their uniqueness, quality and how they related to the community's history.

Some of this year's unique creations include the Floyd Bottoms Flood, the Thorpe Clock, Tonwantonga, Security National Bank and Sioux City's first McDonalds.

Students will be honored at a May 8 limited capacity awards ceremony. For the first time, the public will be invited to vote for their favorite history project in the new Visitors' Choice Awards category. Ballots are available at the Museum's front desk.

Admission is free at the Sioux City Public Museum. Also, protective masks and social distancing is required. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more information on the Sioux City Public Museum, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.

