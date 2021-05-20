Local school districts react to Gov. Reynolds' call to prohibit mandatory mask wearing

MOVILLE, Iowa -- When Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law that staff and students no longer needed to wear masks during the school day, she made things a bit easier for Woodbury Central Community School District Superintendent Doug Glackin.

"I had scheduled a special session of our school board (for Thursday night) regarding masks," Glackin said. "The governor made the decision for us."

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, recommended that schools continue to use COVID-19 prevention strategies -- including face masks for the remainder of the 2020 - 2021 school year.

"The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child's education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions," Reynolds said in a statement. "I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties. I want to thank the Iowa Legislature for their quick work in bringing this bill to my desk so that it could be signed into law."

Districts across the state that still had face mask requirements in place sent alerts to parents and students Thursday morning with the news that masks were no longer required.