Local school districts react to Gov. Reynolds' call to prohibit mandatory mask wearing

MOVILLE, Iowa -- When Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law that staff and students no longer needed to wear masks during the school day, she made things a bit easier for Woodbury Central Community School District Superintendent Doug Glackin.
"I had scheduled a special session of our school board (for Thursday night) regarding masks," Glackin said. "The governor made the decision for us."
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, recommended that schools continue to use COVID-19 prevention strategies -- including face masks for the remainder of the 2020 - 2021 school year.
"The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child's education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions," Reynolds said in a statement. "I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties. I want to thank the Iowa Legislature for their quick work in bringing this bill to my desk so that it could be signed into law."
Districts across the state that still had face mask requirements in place sent alerts to parents and students Thursday morning with the news that masks were no longer required.
That included the Sioux City Community School District, which said it was lifting all mask and face covering requirements.
"Our commitment to student and staff safety remains a top priority. While the Sioux City Community School District is complying with the Governor's bill, we support all who choose to continue to wear masks and face coverings," the statement read.
Following recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Education, Superintendent Rod Earleywine said the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District's School Board made mask-wearing voluntary when it met Monday.
That was similar to the decision made at Hinton Community School District, according to Superintendent Ken Slater.
"I'd guess around 30 percent of our staff and students are still wearing masks," Slater said. "We support their decision completely."
While Hinton High School held its graduation May 16, Woodbury Central seniors will be graduating Sunday.
"For some reason, mask-wearing became political when it shouldn't have been," Glackin said. "With the governor's decision, mask-wearing will be a personal decision either in school or during our graduation ceremonies. We'll respect both choices."