Loess Hills Audubon Society offering thousands of dollars in grant money

SIOUX CITY — The Loess Hills Audubon Society is offering funding opportunities to area groups and individuals keen on conservation.
On Tuesday, the organization announced it was making $4,000 in grant money available to fund projects focusing on education and conservation of "birds, wildlife, plants, and other natural resources in the Siouxland area," according to a press release.
Applications are accepted Oct. 1, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2023 and the application form is available on the Loess Hills Audubon Society website.
The group's website explains that the Loess Hills Audubon Society is part of the National Audubon Society and exists to "educate individuals and the public to enjoy and promote birding, to support ornithology and to be an advocate for wild areas and environmental issues."
The Loess Hills run for about 200 miles from the Sioux City area to around St. Joseph, Missouri. They're made of windblown soils and reach heights greater than 60 feet. The Loess Hills National Scenic Byway website states: "about 640,000 acres of land in western Iowa constitute the Loess Hills landform."
Jared McNett
Online Editor
