 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Loess Hills Audubon Society offering thousands of dollars in grant money

  • 0
loess hills audubon society logo
Provided

SIOUX CITY — The Loess Hills Audubon Society is offering funding opportunities to area groups and individuals keen on conservation.

On Tuesday, the organization announced it was making $4,000 in grant money available to fund projects focusing on education and conservation of "birds, wildlife, plants, and other natural resources in the Siouxland area,"  according to a press release.

Applications are accepted Oct. 1, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2023 and the application form is available on the Loess Hills Audubon Society website

The group's website explains that the Loess Hills Audubon Society is part of the National Audubon Society and exists to "educate individuals and the public to enjoy and promote birding, to support ornithology and to be an advocate for wild areas and environmental issues."

People are also reading…

The Loess Hills run for about 200 miles from the Sioux City area to around St. Joseph, Missouri. They're made of windblown soils and reach heights greater than 60 feet. The Loess Hills National Scenic Byway website states: "about 640,000 acres of land in western Iowa constitute the Loess Hills landform."

Stone Park photos through the years

+7 
+7 
Stone Park entrance 1952
+7 
+7 
Stone Park Reservoir Point
+7 
+7 
Stone State Park Sunset
+7 
+7 
Weather changing to cooler temperatures
+7 
+7 
Woodpecker feeding at Stone State Park
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

World's oldest gas balloon race soars above Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News