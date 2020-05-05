You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Loess Hills Audubon Society to host 'Bird-A-Thon' fundraiser
View Comments

Loess Hills Audubon Society to host 'Bird-A-Thon' fundraiser

{{featured_button_text}}
loess hills audubon society
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Loess Hills Audubon Society (LHAS) will be hosting its annual Bird-A-Thon from May 8 - 11.

As its major fundraiser of the year, the LHAS uses its Bird-A-Thon as a way to raise awareness about conservation, educating the public about needs as well as assisting with funding for select local and state projects.

Interested people can participate as a "birder," reporting species they may have seen during the four-day period. To pledge, interested people can contact Paul Roisen at 712-301-2817 or roisen1950@gmail.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News