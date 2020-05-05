Loess Hills Audubon Society to host 'Bird-A-Thon' fundraiser

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
SIOUX CITY -- The Loess Hills Audubon Society (LHAS) will be hosting its annual Bird-A-Thon from May 8 - 11.
As its major fundraiser of the year, the LHAS uses its Bird-A-Thon as a way to raise awareness about conservation, educating the public about needs as well as assisting with funding for select local and state projects.
Interested people can participate as a "birder," reporting species they may have seen during the four-day period. To pledge, interested people can contact Paul Roisen at 712-301-2817 or roisen1950@gmail.com.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.