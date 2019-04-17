SIOUX CITY -- A design created by Loess Hills Elementary students will soon be immortalized on an Easter egg that will be used for the White House Easter Egg Roll, taking place Monday in Washington, D.C.
A tradition dating back to 1878, the Easter Egg Roll has been around since the Presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes.
Every year, the U.S. Department of Education asks each state's Department of Education to select a school to decorate an egg with designs that symbolize the state.
In March, the Iowa Department of Education chose Loess Hills to represent the state.
"(This year's) Easter Egg Roll has a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) focus," Principal John Beeck explained. "Our school was chosen because we base our school curriculum around the computer sciences."
Art teacher Emily Evans gave all of her students the chance to contribute art work for a collage that either showed off Iowa or STEM.
In the end, a design backdrop was created by 4th grader Bella Karges. Other students creating design elements included Emma Ohrtman (2nd grade); Stella Vanderleith (2nd grade); Ayden Monroe (3rd grade); Camryn Hayden (3rd grade); Max Hoyos Eifert (3rd grade); Ximena Murgia Navarro (3rd grade); Adriana Fick (5th grade); Jason Stuttman (5th grade); Ronica Houston (5th grade); Solomon Walker (5th grade); Tri Vo (5th grade); and Vance Dudley (5th grade).