SIOUX CITY -- Theresa Caputo, from the TLC series. "Long Island Medium," will be appearing live, at 7:30 p.m., June 19, at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Caputo will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works. she will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort, knowing that their loved ones who have died are still with them, just in a different way.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center box office, at OrpheumLive.com or by calling at 855-333-8771. Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.