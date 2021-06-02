Longtime West High School counselor named Iowa ACAC School Counselor of the Year

SIOUX CITY -- A longtime West High School counselor has been named the Iowa Association for College Admission Counseling (ACAC) Counselor of the Year.

Bernie Scolaro, who recently retired after 21 years at West, was lauded by the Iowa ACAC for her outstanding leadership, professional contributions as well as her role in leading the planning of the annual Tri-State College Fair, which supports college choices opportunities for students from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Scolaro, who had previously worked at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School for eight years, was nominated for the statewide honor by fellow admission and high school professionals in recognition of her exemplary work with students, specifically in the college admissions field.

"Although I always hope to make an impact on helping students to be their best versions of themselves, whether that is helping them with college choices, recommendations, financial aid or social-emotional concerns, they have truly made an impact on me and have helped me become the best version of myself," Scolaro said.

