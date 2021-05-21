 Skip to main content
Macy, Neb. to host youth 3-on-3 basketball tournament
MACY, Neb. -- A day of hoop dreams and an exploration of Omaha Nation culture will be courtside, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, on the basketball court (aka as "The Slab") behind the Four Hills of Life Wellness Center, 109 Main St.

The all-day Play for Prevention 7th - 12th grade 3-on-3 Co-Ed Basketball Tournament was organized by Dwight Howe, but the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska cultural guidance counselor was quick to add that he had assistance from other community organizations as well as other area tribes.

"We needed the help of everyone to make this tournament happen," Howe said. "Everybody from the Omaha Tribe to the Macy Police Department to the Wellness Center to the high school was willing to lend a hand."

Dwight Howe, the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska's cultural guidance counselor for suicide prevention, and Omaha Nation High School student Alissia Woodhull talk about a three-on-three basketball tournament to be held May 22 in Macy, Nebraska. Several Omaha Tribe of Nebraska groups are organizing events designed to offer youth positive summer activities. The three-on-three basketball tournament is the first planned event.

Indeed, members of the Omaha Nation Public High School painted and cleaned up the basketball court, which would soon be the site of the tournament for seventh- and eighth graders; ninth- and 10th graders; and 11th- and 12th graders.

"There isn't much for young people to do (in Macy)," Ellianna Bertucci, a high school 11th grader, said. "A basketball tournament is something we can look forward to."

However, Saturday's activities will include more than just baller action. 

Drum circles, ceremonial singing and dancing as well as a teepee building demonstration are also slated to take place.

"This is a joint community effort to promote healthy living, good citizenship and spiritual growth," Howe said.

It is also about embracing a Native heritage.

"When people hear about Natives in the newspaper, it is usually because of something bad going on," Howe said. "Our young people see that."

"We need to give (young people) a reason to stay," he continued. "We need them to be proud of where they came from."

High school 11th grader Alissia Woodhull was happy about this emphasis on Native culture.

"It is important to my generation and it is important to the next generation," she said.

Grayson Miller, an 11th grader, admitted he had mixed feeling about the school year ending.

"There isn't much to do around here in the summer," he said. "Hopefully, (the basketball tournament) will be the start of more things happening around here." 

If you go

WHAT: Play for Prevention presents a 7th - 12th Grade 3-on-3 Co-Ed Basketball Tournament

WHEN: Team registration at 9:30 a.m. Saturday; Games will begin at 1o a.m. Saturday

WHERE: The basketball courts behind the Four Hills of Life Wellness Center 109 Main St., Macy, Neb.

THINGS TO DO: In addition to b-ball action, drum circles ceremonial singing and dancing and teepee building demonstrations will be taking place.

