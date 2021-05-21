Macy, Neb. to host youth 3-on-3 basketball tournament

MACY, Neb. -- A day of hoop dreams and an exploration of Omaha Nation culture will be courtside, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, on the basketball court (aka as "The Slab") behind the Four Hills of Life Wellness Center, 109 Main St.

The all-day Play for Prevention 7th - 12th grade 3-on-3 Co-Ed Basketball Tournament was organized by Dwight Howe, but the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska cultural guidance counselor was quick to add that he had assistance from other community organizations as well as other area tribes.

"We needed the help of everyone to make this tournament happen," Howe said. "Everybody from the Omaha Tribe to the Macy Police Department to the Wellness Center to the high school was willing to lend a hand."

Indeed, members of the Omaha Nation Public High School painted and cleaned up the basketball court, which would soon be the site of the tournament for seventh- and eighth graders; ninth- and 10th graders; and 11th- and 12th graders.

"There isn't much for young people to do (in Macy)," Ellianna Bertucci, a high school 11th grader, said. "A basketball tournament is something we can look forward to."

However, Saturday's activities will include more than just baller action.