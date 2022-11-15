 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madagascar The Musical coming to the Orpheum

madagascar the musical
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in a live musical version, "Madagascar: The Musical," on April 16, 2023 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

This smash hit musical features all of your favorite crack-a-lackin' friends as they escape from their madcap home in New York's Central Park Zoo, finding themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office or at OrpheumLive.com.

