Magician Bill Blagg to bring live show to Sioux City's Orpheum
the magic of bill blagg live!
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Master illusionist Bill Blagg will be performing a live show April 9 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Hailed by critics across the country for his unique style of theatrical magic, Blagg had his big break occur after winning a prestigious competition at age 18. By winning, he joined the ranks of his idols, like famed magician Lance Burton.

Tickets for "The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE!" will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at OrpheumLive.com, 712-279-4850 or at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

