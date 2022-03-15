Male pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on I-29

SIOUX CITY -- A male pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle, the Sioux City Police Department reported.

At around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, investigators responded to a report of a man being struck near mile marker 150.9 on the northbound lane of Interstate 29.

Witnesses reported the man was in the middle of the roadway at the time. The man died as a result of the injuries he received. His name is not being released until his family is notified.

No other injuries were reported and police say their investigation is ongoing.

