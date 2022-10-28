SIOUX CITY -- A man has been charged in a burglary that occurred at the Cathedral of the Epiphany Church Thursday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 1011 Douglas St. church where a male suspect allegedly broke an exterior window to gain entry. Once inside, he broke into a cash box, stealing an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the church.

Police discovered the suspect, Santos Valesco Harvey, with the cash about a block away from the church. He has been charged with second degree burglary.