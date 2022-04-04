SIOUX CITY -- A man has been charged with attempted murder, among other felony charges, related to an incident occurring late Sunday night.

Sioux City Police responded to a 911 call at 10:40 p.m. Sunday after a female said her boyfriend, Agustin Sanchez Jr., 35, pointed a gun at her, proceeding to shoot it next to her head.

Police say the woman ran for help in a westside neighborhood while Sanchez chased her with the gun.

Sanchez allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle while eluding officers. He crashed his vehicle in the 4000 block of Jackson Street, where he was taken into custody without incident. Officers located the gun inside of the vehicle.

Sanchez received medical care for minor injuries. He has been arrested for attempted murder; going armed with intent; assault while participating in a felony; and intimidation of a dangerous weapon, all class D felonies. He also faces traffic charges.

Officers say this investigation is ongoing and nothing further is being released.

