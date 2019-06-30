YANKTON, S.D. -- A motorcycle rider died Sunday of injuries sustained in a Thursday afternoon collision with a vehicle in Yankton.
According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a 2013 Honda Civic was westbound on South Dakota Highway 50 and attempted to make a left-hand turn south onto Adkins Drive.
The vehicle collided with a 2003 Harley Davidson FLHTI, which was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 50.
The driver of the motorcycle was a 55-year-old man who has not been identified pending the notification of family members. He was not wearing a helmet and was transported first to a hospital in Yankton, and later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he died Sunday.
The 16-year-old female driver of the Honda, who has also not been identified, was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt. Charges are pending.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol's investigation of the crash is ongoing.