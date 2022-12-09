Man faces felony charges in Friday morning police chase on Sioux City's westside

SIOUX CITY -- A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly ramming a stolen vehicle into a marked police squad car while attempting to flee the scene, early Friday morning, on Sioux City's westside.

At around 1 a.m. Friday, Sioux City police attempted to stop a stolen Dodge Durango driven by Jordan Dean Fourkiller, 30, in the area of W. 14th and John St.

Fourkiller reportedly rammed the Durango into a squad car. A police officer was exiting the vehicle prior to the ram, which caused the squad car to slide at a 45-degree angle, nearly knocking him down.

Fourkiller led officers on a pursuit throughout Sioux City's westside, when ended when the Durango ran out of gas and Fourkiller surrendered to authorities.

Two accidents, caused by Fourkiller, occurred during the police pursuit. In addition, methamphetamine was discovered in the vehicle driven by Fourkiller.

Fourkiller has been charged with theft in the second (motor vehicle), felony assault on a police officer, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), felony eluding, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident (two counts) and driving while a license is suspended.

Fourkiller also had outstanding warrants for his arrest, including reckless driving, child endangerment (three counts), eluding and interference with official acts.