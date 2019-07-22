LE MARS, Iowa -- A Northwest Iowa man was taken to a Sioux City hospital after a motorcycle wreck resulted in severe injuries to him.
The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office in a Monday release said David Poppen, 67, of Boyden, Iowa, lost control when riding a motorcycle in a rural part of the county. The release said the wreck occurred early Sunday afternoon near the County Road K-64 and 150th Street intersection.
The release said Poppen lost control, left the road, and when trying to re-enter the road from the ditch, was thrown off the motorcycle. He was in critical condition and flown by Mercy Air Care to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.
