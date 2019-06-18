SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Northwest Iowa man was flown to a hospital after he lost control of a semi truck and rolled into a ditch in Sioux County.
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office in a release said the incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Monday, four miles southwest of Sioux Center. Deputies said Kevin Van Schepen, 51, of Hull, Iowa, was driving southbound on Garfield Avenue in a 2019 Freightliner semi‐truck pulling a feed trailer, and he lost control.
The truck-trailer unit rolled onto its side into the west ditch. Van Schepen was transported by ambulance to Sioux Center Health, then later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital for further treatment of his injuries.
Damage to the truck and trailer are estimated at $200,000. An official with the sheriff's department on Tuesday told the Journal that Schepen's injuries are not life-threatening.