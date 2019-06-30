HINTON, Iowa -- A man was injured Friday afternoon after he rolled an ATV, which he steered away from a bull that was charging him.
According to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, at around 4:43 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to an ATV accident along Harness Road in rural Hinton. When they arrived, deputies and fire officials found the victim was roughly a quarter mile from the nearest road.
The driver of the ATV, Joseph Eickholt, had been in a pasture checking on cattle when a bull charged toward the ATV. He attempted to avoid the bull, but rolled the ATV 6 to 8 feet into a washout, and was thrown from the vehicle.
He was able to place a cellphone call for help and was located by his family, who called authorities for help.
Eickholt was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center by a helicopter. His condition was not known Sunday, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Responding agencies included the Hinton Fire Department, Hinton Ambulance, Plymouth County Sheriff's Department, Plymouth County Conservation and the Iowa State Patrol.