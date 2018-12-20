LE MARS, Iowa -- A man injured in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Le Mars has died, according to authorities.
According to a statement from the Le Mars Police Department, Harold Binneboese, 90, of Le Mars, died Wednesday. Binneboese was a passenger in a sedan driven by Nadine Binneboese, 86, which was involved in a collision with a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 75 and County Road C38 at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The statement from the police department didn't provide details about how the crash happened. The sedan sustained damage to the passenger-side door area, while the pickup suffered heavy front-end damage.
Nadine and Harold Binneboese and Stephan Goodvin, 28, the driver of the pickup truck, were all taken to Mercy Medical Center. According to the statement, Goodvin, who suffered minor injuries, was released from Mercy. Nadine Binneboese was held at Mercy for observation. Her injuries were described in the statement as minor.