AKRON, Iowa -- Emergency responders Saturday night rescued a man from the Big Sioux River in Plymouth County.
According to a news release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, at around 8:26 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office was advised of a man in the Big Sioux River just north of the Jefferson Bridge. Upon arrival, deputies and fire officials found 68-year-old Steven Sands, of Chatsworth, Iowa, about chest deep in the river.
He may have been in the river for up to eight hours. A passerby saw Sands in the water and was able to get a rope to him, and more people stopped to help before the sheriff's office was called. The Akron Fire Department was able to remove Sands from the river, and he was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. His condition was unknown Sunday.
Responding agencies included the Akron Fire Department, Akron Ambulance and the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office Water rescue team.